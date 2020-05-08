|
Margaret A. Smith
Battle Creek - Margaret A. Smith (McCardell) of Battle Creek passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, Wednesday May 6, 2020. She was born September 6, 1928 in Janesville, WI to Alden and Iva (Getz) McCardell. They, along with her dear brother, Francis, lived in Janesville and Chicago before settling in Battle Creek. She married Robert Brown on November 8, 1952, with whom she had 5 beautiful children. An incredibly hard worker who genuinely enjoyed her jobs and colleagues, Margaret was employed by Battle Creek Public Schools beginning in 1976 before moving to Willard Library where she worked until her retirement in February 1989. She was also an accomplished artist; many of her family and friends still enjoy the beautiful wreaths and decorations that she made for them over the years. A devout parishioner of St. Philip Catholic Church, she was a regular fixture at early morning adoration and mass. It was through St. Phil that she met and married her second husband, Charles C. Smith on July 19, 1985. They loved to attend mass together with their family and many dear friends. Margaret was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She enjoyed and took pride in her family, often catching friends to tell semi-embellished stories with the reassurance that she "wasn't even prejudice". She also enjoyed trips to the casino, family brunches and dinners, spending time with friends, playing cards, reading, bargain hunting, and supporting various charities. She signed her cards and letters, "All my love", which is what she gave to the so many people whose lives she touched. Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husbands (Robert in 1980; Charlie in 1998). She is survived by her five children; daughters Frances (Scott) Shelton, Sandra Konkright (Stan) of Battle Creek, Debora Brown of Saline, MI, Kim (Robert) McFellin of Battle Creek, and son, Michael (Terri) Brown of Waukegan, IL. Also surviving; her nephew, Charles McCardell, her dear friend of many years, Colleen Seney, and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will all miss her terribly but know that she will be watching over us. She was laid to rest following a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her honor to Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
