Margaret Ann McFadden
Battle Creek - Margaret A. McFadden, age 88, of Battle Creek, MI, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 27, 1930 in Crawford, TN the daughter of Otis H. and Wilma (Brown) Norrod. Margaret married the love of her life, James "Bruce" McFadden, Sr. on July 8, 1977. Together they shared a wonderful vacations to Canada fishing, Alaska, cruises and spending winters in Fort Myers, Florida. In their younger years, they especially enjoyed time in the Smoky Mountains with Margaret's parents. She was employed by Kellogg's retiring in 1986 after 30 years of employment. Margaret and Bruce were members of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church for several years and are former members of Marshall United Methodist Church.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband, Bruce of 41 years; children Joanne Klukowski (Bill) Allen, David Swartz; step-children, Patricia VanValkenburg, James Bruce McFadden, Jr., Karen (Dwight) Wilbourn; brothers, Hershel and Kenneth Norrod; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul Norrod, and sister, Joanne Norrod.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Kempf Funeral & Cremation Service, Marshall from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor Chad Parmalee officiating. Interment will follow at Oakridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 157 Chapel Hill Drive, Battle Creek, MI 49015. Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 23, 2019