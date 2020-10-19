1/1
Marian H. DeLoof
Marian H. DeLoof

Battle Creek - Marian H. DeLoof, age 94, of Battle Creek, passed away at Heritage Assisted Living, under the care of Hospice, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 20, 1926, in Kalamazoo, the daughter of Paul and Hilda (VanderVoorde) Schelb. She graduated from Richland High School, and married Kenneth W. DeLoof in 1947. Marian worked at the Kellogg Company while she and Ken saved for buying a home, and worked for Lakeview Public Schools. Marian aand Ken were members at the First Congregational Church. They enjoyed traveling the United States with the Wally Byum Airstream Club. Her greatest joy involved activities with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to hosting all the holidays, she and Ken were active in finding ways to help family and friends. Marian was so loved and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband; Ken, son; Ron DeLoof, grandson; Matt Fraser, two brothers and three sisters. Surviving are three children; Kenneth (Kitty) DeLoof, Marlene (Tom) Fraser, Rick (Kim) DeLoof, seven grandchildren; Cathie Cate, Tiffany Jackman, Jamie Gorden, Mike DeLoof, Mark Fraser, Kristy Orosco, Aaron DeLoof, and ten great grandchildren. Private funeral services will be held at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Interment to take place at Beckley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Elara Caring or the charity of one's choice. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
