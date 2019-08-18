|
Marian L. Havens
Marshall - Marian L. Havens, age 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 13, 2019 at her home in Chelsea Retirement Community, Chelsea, Michigan.
Marian, the daughter of Milo and Vera (King) Wiley was born May 26, 1922 in Kalamazoo. She was a 1939 graduate of Western State High School, and attended Western Michigan University. After her future husband, Howard H. Havens, returned from service in WWII, they were married in Kalamazoo in 1946. They had known each other since kindergarten, and were lifelong friends. The couple moved to Battle Creek, where they resided for nearly 40 years. They moved to Lyon Lake in 1985, and lived there until moving to Marshall in 2000.
Marian was employed for many years at Auto Club Services in Battle Creek, from which she retired in 1985. She and Howard traveled with her sister Fran and husband Gerry for a number of years, visiting costal states of the eastern U.S. She was an avid reader, and volunteered at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall.
Marian was preceded in death by her father and mother, her husband, and two of her four sisters, Joyce Prince and Marjorie Anselmo. Surviving are her son, John (Marilyn) Havens of Caledonia; daughter, Jane Havens of Ann Arbor; granddaughter Heather Havens (Simon Hough) of Kentwood; and two sisters, Fran LaMunion of Morrisville NC, and Sharon Hightower of Pomona CA. Private graveside services and burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Kalamazoo. Memorial tributes may be made to Chelsea Retirement Community in Chelsea, or Arbor Hospice in Ann Arbor, MI.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019