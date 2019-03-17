Marian Lou Jusick



Battle Creek - Marian L. Jusick, 90, of Battle Creek, MI passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Marian was born in Jackson, MI on April 20, 1928, to Roy and Hazel Coolbaugh. She married Clement V. Jusick on November 8, 1947 at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Jackson, MI. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage with a shared love of travel, the arts, square dancing, and most importantly, family. Marian was an avid Detroit Tigers and Red Wings fan, going so far as to keep score, even while watching on TV. She was a passionate supporter of local Battle Creek sports, in particular St. Phillip volleyball and baseball, where her children and grandchildren played. She was inducted into the St. Phillip Athletic Hall of Fame for her contributions as a super fan!



Marian took great pride in being one of the first women to serve on the St. Phillip Catholic Central School Board. Clem and Marian were devout members of St. Jerome Catholic Church, where they volunteered extensively. They shared their love of the arts with area youth through the Art Goes to School program.



Marian was a sales representative for Avon Cosmetics for over 50 years, winning multiple Presidential awards for her performance. She made the best pie crusts around and treated her family to homemade cinnamon rolls each Christmas Eve. She was always interested in politics and delighted in debating her opinions with those from the other side of the aisle.



She was preceded in death by her husband Clement on March 16, 1999 and three brothers, Harold, Robert, & Duane Coolbaugh. Surviving are her three children, Kathleen Bess of Battle Creek, Michael Jusick of Columbus, OH, and David (Margie) Jusick of Battle Creek; grandchildren Teresa (Conor) Macfarlane, Angela (Chris Lok) Bess, Lindsey (Mark) Thomas, Mark (Ashley) Jusick; six great-grandchildren; and brother Donald Coolbaugh of Jackson, MI.



Marian's family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home, 105 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017 where the Rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father José Haro at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 229 Collier Ave NE, Battle Creek, MI 49037. Committal and internment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Battle Creek Catholic Athletic Association and Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools Fund. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com