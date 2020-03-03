|
|
Marie Bommarito
Albion - Marie Bommarito age 95 of Albion, returned to the Lord on February 28, 2020. She has rejoined
her loving husband of over 50 years, James Bommarito, who left this world just weeks ago.
Theirs was a love story in every sense of that phrase, and it will now continue for eternity in
Heaven.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Susan Powell, son, John Sebolt; and many grandchildren who
loved her dearly- Jason Sebolt (grandson), Tim Sebolt (grandson), Elizabeth Blank (granddaughter), Michelle Harmon (granddaughter), Denise Kreiter (granddaughter), Jon Harmon (grandson), and many great-grandchildren.
She and Mr. Bommarito will be forever missed, but their family is at peace knowing they are together again for the remainder of time.
Visitation with family will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 1020 Irwin Avenue, Albion, Michigan 49224 A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Father Joe Gray officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be made to your favorite animal charity in light of Jim and Marie's extreme love of animal rescue.
Arrangements entrusted to the J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Drive, Albion, MI 49224
To leave online messages of condolence, please visit www.kevintiddfuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020