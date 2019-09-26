|
Marilyn Irene Smith
Battle Creek - Passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Marilyn was born on October 18, 1931, in Charlotte, MI, the daughter of Murl and Irene (Fast) Smith. She graduated from Charlotte High School in 1949, and then received her nursing degree in 1952 from St. Joseph School of Nursing, Holy Cross Order at South Bend, IN. She worked at Hayes Green Beach Hospital in Charlotte before becoming Director of Nursing at Eaton County Medical Facility in Charlotte. After that, Marilyn worked 20 years at the Veteran's Affairs Hospital in Battle Creek from 1975 until her retirement in 1995. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Valerie Kay Campbell and a son, Gregory Lee (Lee Ann) Smith of Charlotte; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; close loving cousin, Judie (Howard) Haas and a godson, Rex (Susan) Paschal of Battle Creek. She was preceded in death by a brother, Lynn M. Smith. She was a former member of the United Methodist Church in Charlotte and has been a member of the St. Thomas Episcopal Church since living in Battle Creek. Marilyn was active with the Altar Guild, Companions, St. Mary Circle, Pastoral Care and St. Thomas. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 7:00 p.m., at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. Burial office and Requiem Eucharist will take place at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church with Fr. Brian Coleman officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Eaton Rapids, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Battle Creek. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019