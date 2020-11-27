1/1
Marilyn J. Jones
Battle Creek - Marilyn J. Jones, age 85, of Battle Creek, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Bronson Battle Creek. She was born on August 15, 1935 in Battle Creek, the daughter of Clyde and Wilma (Minard) Clark. Marilyn was a graduate of Lakeview High School. She was previously employed at Westlake Elementary School as a noon hour supervisor for twelve years, Robinsons Department Store where she worked in sales for five years, Binder Park Zoo in Guest Services for thirty years, and helped run the family business, Columbia Dry Cleaners for sixty-two years. Marilyn was a member at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included flower gardening, reading, and watching wildlife. She was united in marriage on November 21, 1952 at Percy Jones Hospital to Henry Michael Jones, he preceded her in death on July 23, 1989. Also preceding her in death were her parents, and a grandson; Jeffrey Jones in 1998. She is survived by her children; Susan O' Connell, Linda Boese, Randy (Rhonda) Jones, Kelly (David) McConnaughey, Douglas (Allison) Jones, Thomas (Brenda) Jones, brother; James (Penny) Clark, sixteen grandchildren and thirty-one great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, masks are required, and a limit of 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Funeral Services are scheduled for 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rev. Larry Gorlitz officiating. Interment to place at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of South Central Michigan. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org






Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
