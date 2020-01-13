|
Marilyn Kosmowski
Battle Creek - Marilyn Kosmowski, 87, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn was born in Hamtramck, Michigan to Anthony and Marie (Thieda) Fralowicz on October 30, 1932. She graduated from Girls Catholic Central High School in Detroit, Michigan. She attended Marygrove College in Detroit, Michigan and Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Christine Kosmowski (Wayne Kukuk), Paul Kosmowski (Vergencita); brother, Anthony Fralowicz (Sue); grandchildren, Paul G. Kosmowski, Jr., Ryan Kosmowski, Phillip Kosmowski, Emma Kukuk, and Mina Kukuk.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Kosmowski; parents, Anthony and Marie Fralowicz, and sister, Ruth Fralowicz.
Visitation will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Congregational Church of Battle Creek, 145 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. with The Reverend Thomas Ott of First Congregational Church and The Reverend Brian Coleman of St. Thomas Episcopal Church officiating.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020