Marilyn L. Wallace
Battle Creek - Died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. Marilyn was born on March 16, 1929, in Summitville, IN, the daughter of John and Rossie (Madison)Eaton. She was a 1947 graduate of Summitville High School in Indiana and Indiana University School of Business in 1951. On January 27, 1952, she was united in marriage to Richard L. Wallace who preceded her in death in 2016. She was employed as a business teacher for Paulding High School from 1951 to 1952 and a business teacher at Royal Center High School from 1952 to 1954. Marilyn was an office manager for the Salvation Army in Battle Creek from 1975 to 1995. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Battle Creek, the Home Builders Club, Psi Iota Xi and a Girl Scout Leader. Surviving are her children, Mary Lynn (Frank) Kovach, Christina (Brian) Wright, Mark (Julie) Wallace and Brenda ( Dionisio) Sanchez; 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Visitation will be held Monday from 5 to 7:00 p.m., at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019