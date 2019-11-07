Services
Marilyn Mayer

Marilyn Mayer Obituary
Marilyn Mayer

Holland - Marilyn Mayer, age 89, of Holland, formerly of Battle Creek, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Lakeside Vista in Holland.

Marilyn was born in South Haven, MI to Harold and Lovina Lee. She retired from General Foods (Post) after 21 years of service. She was also, for many years, employed at the Fatman Detective Agency. She was active in the American Legion Fort Custer Post 257. Marilyn enjoyed traveling the United States, and had a special love for the shores of Lake Michigan; additional hobbies she enjoyed were knitting and reading.

She was preceded in death by her son Ronald in 2015 and a grandson Victor Briggs in 2011.

She is survived by her children: Ken and TroyLyn Joseph of Estelline, SD and Carol Zeneberg of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Phillip and Molly Joseph, Danielle Welsheimer, Jeremy Zeneberg and Michaelle and Zeb Gilbertson; 9 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to the Fort Custer American Legion, 1125 E Columbia Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49014 or the Hope Network, 3075 Orchard Vista Drive SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes - Mulder Chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
