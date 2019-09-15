|
Marilyn N. Taylor
Battle Creek - Marilyn N. Taylor was born in White Pigeon, Michigan on February 14, 1925. She passed away peacefully under the care of her family and the wonderful staff at Glenn Arbor Hospice on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was 94½, fiercely independent, and had remained in her own home until three days prior to her home-going. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life service will be held at the Trinity Neighborhood Center (formerly Trinity United Methodist Church), 10 W. Bidwell Street in Battle Creek, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 12:00 noon, with Pastors Dave Dryer and Chad Parmalee officiating. Luncheon following. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 703 Capital Ave. SW., and one hour prior to the service at Trinity Neighborhood Center. Full obituary and tribute page are available on the funeral home website at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019