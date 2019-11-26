|
|
Marilyn Rose Mossman
formerly of Battle Creek - Marilyn Rose Mossman, 86, of Baltimore, Maryland passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019. Marilyn was a devoted wife of 57 years to her loving husband, Jay; devoted mother of Letetia and her partner, Donna; loving grandmother of Benjamin and Caitlynn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Mossman (2012), her son, Jay Mossman Jr. (1980), her parents, Elmer V. and Ruby C. Hylton; and her sister and brother, Marjorie Loder and Eugene (Gene) Hylton.
Marilyn was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and moved with her parents to Battle Creek, Michigan as a young girl. She graduated from Lakeview High School and worked at Bell Telephone in an administrative support role. After marrying Jay, they headed east to Maryland where they spent the majority of their life. After their son's death, they became actively involved in Compassionate Friends supporting other families who had lost children. Marilyn loved doing activities with her grandchildren when they visited her in Florida and she loved seeing them grow into young adults.
At the request of the family, they will receive friends 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek where funeral services to celebrate Marilyn's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Brian Hice ,officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Compassionate Friends (https://www.compassionatefriends.org/how-you-can-help/donating-to-tcf/). Personal messages for the family may be placed at
www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019