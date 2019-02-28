|
|
Marion C. Meisterheim
Battle Creek - Marion Caroline Meisterheim, 90, of Battle Creek died peacefully at Calhoun County Medical Facility on February 27, 2019.
Visitation 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Committal and interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019