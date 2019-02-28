Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave. N.E.
Battle Creek, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
61 North 23rd Street
Battle Creek, MI
Marion C. Meisterheim Obituary
Marion C. Meisterheim

Battle Creek - Marion Caroline Meisterheim, 90, of Battle Creek died peacefully at Calhoun County Medical Facility on February 27, 2019.

Visitation 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Committal and interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
