Marjorie Cushman



Marshall - Marjorie M. (Masters) Cushman, of Marshall, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. Marjorie spent 98 years on this Great Earth. She was born on April 20, 1922 in Olivet, MI, to the late Rolland Masters and Edna (Stults) Masters. Marge was the fourth of eight children. She was raised during the Depression and World War II. She went to Olivet High School and spent time on the family farm. She loved to go to dances with her sisters. It was at a dance that she met her husband to be Donald E. Cushman. They were married June 8, 1941 and celebrated sixty-five years of marriage before Don died on April 3, 2007. In her younger years after marriage, Marge worked at Kellogg's making K-Rations for the war effort. After the war she and Don settled on a farm and started a family. They had two children, Lionel (Roxy) Cushman and Lavina (Canfield) Cushman. When her children got older Marge went to work in Marshall at the Power Shop for many years. Marge loved that job because she loved having lots of clothes around her. She worked during the depression and she never had many clothes. She then went to work at Robinson's in Battle Creek in the shoe department. She also enjoyed this job, since in her younger days she only had one pair of shoes. She loved to cook for her family. Coming from a large family, there was never a shortage of help and she always had plenty of food for the guys who helped with the hay. Marge and Don had a cabin up north for many years, where Marge loved to fish and if you went fishing and she didn't catch anything you might as well leave, because "They weren't biting!" She also was an avid reader. She would read four to five books per week. Westerns were her favorite, followed by mysteries. She also loved the Tigers and watched them through good years and bad. She was bummed that they did not play this year. She also enjoyed horse racing and was excited to watch this years Belmont race.



She is survived by her son, Lionel (Roxy) Cushman; grandchildren, Clint (Lori) Cushman, Chad (Teresa) Cushman, Matt Canfield, Brian (Jacqui) Pyle, Jennie (Christine) Pyle; ten great-grandchildren, Maddie Cushman, Emma Cushman, Annie Cushman, Gabby Cushman, Paige Cushman, Derek (Samantha) Pyle, Justin (Sadi) Pyle, Emma Benham, Sydney Benham, Kaleigh Coons; great-great-grandchildren, Hunter Pyle, Anna Pyle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Don; her daughter, Lavina Canfield; and all of her siblings, Valdean Willoughby, Bernardine (Bert) Cole, Madeline (Kit) Havens, Francis (Bud) Masters, Melvin (Jug) Masters, Keith (Chub) Masters and Janice Place.



Friends may visit with the family from 12 - 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US Hwy 27 N, Marshall, MI 49068, where the funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Following the funeral service, a graveside service will be held at Oakridge Cemetery. Family and friends are invited back to the Kempf Reception Center afterwards for a time of fellowship.



**DUE TO COVID-19, THE FUNERAL HOME IS STILL LIMITED TO A 50 PERSON CAPACITY IN A SINGLE CONFINED SPACE. WE KINDLY ASK THAT ALL VISITORS FOLLOW SOCIAL DISTANCING PRACTICES AND OBSERVE THE FUNERAL HOME DIRECTIONAL SIGNS.



**IN ADDITION, MARJORIE'S FAMILY IS REQUESTING THAT ALL VISITORS WEAR MASKS FOR THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF EVERYONE IN ATTENDANCE.









