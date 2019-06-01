|
Marjorie "Margie" Fern Severance Jacob
Pomona Park, FL. - Marjorie "Margie" Fern Severance Jacob passed away peacefully at Roberts Care Center at Haven Hospice in Palatka Fl, on May 25, 2019. She was 84 years old.
Marjorie was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, and educated in nearby Athens. Michigan. She was married in 1951 to James Jacob. She and her husband moved to Pomona Park, Florida, in 1954 where they currently reside. Marjorie completed her education in 1984 earning an Associates Degree from St. Johns Community College.
She was an active member of Seventh Day Baptist Church of Daytona Beach, Florida. Marjorie was also the Master of the South Putnam Grange #206 and the leader of the Junior Grange.
Marjorie worked for Attorney Bruce Davis, but she is best remembered for her position as Pomona Park Town Clerk from the early 70's until 2001.
She is survived by her high school sweetheart of 67 years, James Jacob, daughter Marian Jacob Fick and husband Ewald, sons John Jacob and wife Tina, Mark Jacob and wife Carla, Matthew Jacob and wife Carolyn, and former daughter-in-law Sandra Jacob Polke and husband Russell.
She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Janice Jacob Mathis, mother Fern Maxson Severance Cook and father Leonard Severance.
The family will receive guests for visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, May 31, 2019 followed by graveside services in Lake Como-Pomona Park Cemetery at 11:30 AM with Rick Crouch officiating Donations can be made to The in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are under the direction of Clayton Frank and Biggs Funeral Home of Crescent City, Florida.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 1, 2019