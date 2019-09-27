|
|
Marjorie White Bauer
Battle Creek - Marjorie White Bauer age 65 of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away peacefully Wednesday September 25, 2019. Daughter of Joseph and Patricia White she was born May 2, 1954 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
For more than 40 years she worked as a registered nurse. She was passionate about drug and alcohol rehabilitation after working in multiple hospital systems and departments.
Affectionately known as Midge or Maggie to friends and family, she was a friend to many. Dedicated to raising her family she never missed a sporting event or life's important moments.
She is survived by her devoted husband of more than 29 years, John Bauer, her children Bobbie (Domanick) Squires, Ronald (DeAndra) Bosch, Joseph (Haley) Bosch, Allie (Mark) Morosky; 7 grandchildren Shelby, Parker, Fischer, and Sadie Squires, Bennett and Raegan Bosch and Beau Morosky.
She is preceded in death by her sister Kathryn White, parents Joseph and Patricia White and George and Dolly Bauer.
A warm felt gratitude to the nurses and staff from Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, Linda, Robin, Mike and Mary.
