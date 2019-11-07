|
|
Mark I. Smit
Battle Creek - Mark "Smitty" Smit, age 63, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Nancy Smit; his sons, Andrew, Mark Christopher, Jonathan, and Steven; his mother, Marilyn Smit; and his three siblings, Christopher (Anita) Smit, Lon Smit, and Laurel (Tim) Marsh. He is preceded in death by his father, Christopher Smit.
Mark was a proud graduate of Plainwell High School, and later graduated from Providence Biblical College and Seminary, along with Bemidji State University and Moody Bible Institute. He worked as a counselor for the North American Indian Ministries for 14 years, before going on to serve as the Health Director for the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi. He spent the last six years working as the Human Resources Training Manager at FireKeepers Casino Hotel, in Battle Creek, Mich. Anyone who ever worked with Mark will remember him not just as a coworker, but a true friend, who made every day of work better because he was there.
Mark will forever be remembered as a friend, a mentor, and a listening ear to all who he met. He had a way with talking and listening to those who needed it the most. He led his life following the Lord and living by his strong faith. During football season you could find him cheering his beloved Detroit Lions. He loved to travel, including exploring the lakeshores of Michigan, collecting stones, and fishing. Through his love for nature, he also developed a love for polishing the unique stones he found along the shores of Michigan. He also loved to garden, landscape, and walk in the woods. He had a true passion in life for his friends, family, and coworkers.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at 12PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019, with visitation at 11AM, at Luella Collins Community Center, 419 126th Ave. Shelbyville, MI 49344, followed by a burial at 2:30PM at Bradley Indian Mission Cemetery, Shelbyville, MI 49344. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8 from 2PM-4PM and 6PM - 8PM at Baxter Funeral and Cremation Services, 375 W. Dickman Rd., Battle Creek, MI 49037. Memorial contributions may be made to The Haven of Rest Ministries,11 Green Street, Battle Creek MI 49014. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019