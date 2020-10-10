Mark Jeffrey Brunner



Green Valley, AZ - Mark Jeffrey Brunner, 66, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on September 12, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona following a short illness.



Mark was born on February 8, 1954 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Wally and Mary Brunner. He served in the United States Army as a 16R Vulcan Crewman from 1972 - 1974 where he was stationed overseas in Germany. Mark married the love of his life Donna (Webber) Brunner on August 21, 1995 in Miami, Florida. In 2006 he moved to Tucson Arizona, which had always been a dream of his. He worked as a Dental Laboratory Technician for the Veterans Affairs for 28 years; 20 years at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center, and 8 years at the Tucson VA Medical Center, retiring in 2017 after 30 years of government service.



Mark was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed golfing, riding motorcycles, traveling, driving his H2 Hummer, and going to shooting ranges, car races, and gun shows. He especially loved the Arizona sunshine and spending time with family, friends, and his beloved fur babies. Mark had a great sense of humor. His favorite holiday was Halloween so he could play tricks and scare everyone. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



Mark is survived by his wife, Donna Brunner of Green Valley, Arizona; daughter, Amy (Cory) Largent of Virginia Beach, Virginia; brother, Wally (Nancy) Brunner of Battle Creek, Michigan; and sister Cindy (Ron) Masters of Grand Rapids, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his father Wally Brunner and mother Mary (Busick) Brunner.



A private service will be held on October 20, 2020 at Fort Custer National Cemetery with a reception following at the American Legion in Battle Creek, Michigan.









