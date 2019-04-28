|
Mark N. Shook
Battle Creek - Mark N. Shook, age 70, of Battle Creek, passed away on April 25, 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Battle Creek. He was born on December 24, 1948 in Burlington, Iowa, the son of LeRoy and Mary (Brophy) Shook. Mark moved to Battle Creek at the age of seven and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1967. He served in the United States Army and was deployed to the Vietnam War for two years. Mark retired from the United States Post Office in Battle Creek, after working as a Letter Carrier for over 30 years. He was a member of the Battle Creek Lions Club, and the American Legion Oscar Brady Post #298. Mark enjoyed camping, golfing, fishing and being surrounded by nature. He especially loved spending time with his family. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; LeRoy and Mary Shook, son; Matthew Shook, and a brother; Mike Shook. Surviving are his daughter; Jennifer (Shook) Bishop of Richland, brothers; Tom (Patti) Shook of East Leroy, Kevin (Heidi) Shook of Lakewood, CO., sister; Kim Carl of Battle Creek, grandson; Hudson Matthew Bishop of Richland, former wife; Suzie Azuela of Battle Creek, numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019