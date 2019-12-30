|
Marleen E. Reiser
Battle Creek - Marleen E. (Bergren) Reiser, age 94, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, in hospice care at her home at Lakeview Assisted Living in Battle Creek. Marleen was born on August 17, 1925, in Duluth, Minnesota, the daughter of Harry P. and Nellie (Lindgren) Bergren. She had been an area resident since 1977.
On April 8, 1950, she was united in marriage to William F. Reiser. They celebrated 58 years together before his death in 2008. She received her Bachelor's degree in Social Work from the University of Minnesota, and also attended graduate school there. She retired from Calhoun/Barry County Family and Children Services after having worked for 30 years in social work in a number of cities in the Midwest. Marleen was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Surviving are children, John Reiser of Portland, OR, Tim (Anita) Reiser of Albuquerque, NM, and David (Holly Morris) Reiser of Orefield, PA; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Brachman; and her brother, John P. (Jack) Bergren. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2055 E. Columbia, with Pastor Kjersten Priddy officiating. Memorials may be made to the or Trinity Lutheran Church. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019