Marsha Ash
Coldwater - Marsha Diane Ash, age 65 of Coldwater passed away on June 18, 2019 at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo under the loving care of her family. She was born August 28, 1953 in Albion the daughter of John and Barbara (Nichols) Swan and they precede her in death. Marsha is also preceded in death by a daughter, Chelsie Marie Ash, special son-in-law, Chris Thimlar and 2 brothers: John Swan, Jr. and Douglas Swan.
Marsha was employed with Holbrook Patterson in Coldwater and then later worked for Metaldyne in Litchfield until her retirement.
Marsha was an amazing, loving, extraordinary woman who was known as "Mammy" by everyone who knew and loved her. Her family was everything to her. They will miss her wonderful cooking, especially her mac & cheese and no-bake cookies. Growing up, she learned a great deal about flowers from her mother which she passed her love and talent with flowers down to her own family.
Marsha leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Lynn; 3 children: Lisa (Shea) Gillette of Coldwater, Staci Persails of Coldwater, Cody (Ashley) Ash of Tekonsha; 9 grandchildren: Marissa Berry, Johnpaul, Grace and Christopher Thimlar, Dawn Neusbaum, Richard Dean, Emma Sexton, Sonora and Jax Barrington; 3 brothers: David (Bonnie) Swan, Robert (Peggy) Swan, Richard Swan and numerous in-laws, extended family and friends.
Marsha's family will celebrate her life on Monday, June 24, 2019 beginning with visitation at 10AM
until the time of service at 1PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion with
Pastor Matthew J. West officiating.
Burial will follow in W. Clarendon Cemetery in Homer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 25, 2019