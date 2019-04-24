Martha E. (Kindy) Craig



Battle Creek - Martha E. (Kindy) Craig, 99, formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan died at Elkhart General Hospital in Elkhart, Indiana on Monday, April 22, 2019.



Martha was born February 23, 1920 in Wakeshma Township, Michigan the daughter of Elmer and Edna (Inwood) Kindy. She graduated from Athens High School. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



Martha was united in marriage to William Thomas Craig on December 15, 1941 in Battle Creek. She was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 57 years on September 30, 1998. Surviving are her son, Robert Charles (Sharlyn) Craig of White Pigeon, MI; granddaughter, Mary (Josh) Rich; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Adeline Rich and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. In addition to her husband, Martha was also preceded in death by her son, Staff Sgt. William Thomas Craig, Jr. a paratrooper in Vietnam, who was killed in action in 1969; and two sisters, Dorothy DeMerell and Doris Neir.



She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church. Martha was a member of the North American Lily Society and the Michigan Lily Society. She loved being outdoors and working in her flower beds, raising vegetables and feeding the birds. She enjoyed raising Parakeets and was an accomplished seamstress. Martha was a Cub Scout Den Mother when her sons were growing up. She will be remembered as being strong, quiet and feisty.



Martha's family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, where funeral services will be officiated by Rev. Larry Gorlitz 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019. Committal and interment will follow at Beckley Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 349 Capital Avenue N.E., Battle Creek, MI 49017 or to your local Red Cross.