Martha Jane Scatterday
Jacksonville, FL - Martha Jane Scatterday peacefully finished her earthly life in Jacksonville, Florida on October 5th, 2019 at the age of 95.
Martha Scatterday is survived by her children Richard Scatterday, Diane Stanke, and Wendy Lewis, 14 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by brother Donald Sanders, husband Richard Carl Scatterday and daughter Martha Virginia "Jinny" Poirer.
Martha Scatterday was born on April 10, 1924 in Sherrill, New York to Avery Wheeler Sanders and Marjorie Baumgrass Sanders. She graduated with honors from The University of Michigan in 1946 with a degree in Modern Languages and Political Science. She married Richard Carl Scatterday in 1946, who she met while a student at American University. After moving to Battle Creek, Michigan in 1947, Martha helped build her husband's well-regarded legal practice.
Between 1948 and 1955, the couple welcomed four children, Martha Virginia, Richard Carl, Diane Elizabeth, and Wendy Karen, into their home, and later their lively farm. Martha is fondly remembered as a loving mother, active Christian and devoted member of the Battle Creek community.
Martha was active in Battle Creek civic life. She was a member and Sunday school teacher at First Wesleyan Church of Battle Creek. She was an award winning legal secretary at Vandervoort, Christ & Fisher. Martha held the office of Historian for the Battle Creek Battle Cats Booster Club.
Martha was an avid lover of language and music. She was a life-long sports aficionado with a particular affection for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Pistons. A commemorative brick at Comerica Park in Detroit remembers Martha as "Baseball's #1 Fan".
Throughout her later life, she was known as "Gramma" to everyone she met. She loved crossword puzzles, knitting, Neil Diamond, technology, being by the water, the Battle Creek Balloon Festival and never turned down the opportunity to travel.
She is adored by her children and grandchildren as a selfless, loving matriarch whose unconditional love and optimism has inspired each of their lives.
A funeral will be held Thursday, October 10th at The Church at Argyle in Jacksonville, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Church at Argyle, 7823 Argyle Forest Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32244.
Condolences can be sent to Wendy Lewis, 2857 Spoonbill Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32073.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019