Martin Ross Whiting
Battle Creek - Martin Ross Whiting, age 62, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on Saturday afternoon, October 12, 2019. He was born in Battle Creek on August 9, 1957, the son of Melvin and Joann (Alexander) Whiting. Martin graduated from Pennfield High School with the Class of 1975 and furthered his education at Michigan State University, where he graduated with a BA of Science in 1981. He worked more than 21 years as the operations director at the Kellogg Arena and then worked for the Carroll Corporation for 13 years, retiring in March 2019.
Martin married Betty "Ruth" Nungesser at the First Wesleyan Church, Battle Creek on February 14, 1997; she survives. He is also survived by his mother, Joann Whiting; his children, Brian (Adrianne) Gelletich of Battle Creek, Aaron (Mindy) Whiting of Battle Creek, Tiffany (Shawn) O'Malley of Pennsylvania, Heather (Tim) Waterson of Battle Creek, US Army SSgt. Justin (Lani) Gelletich of Hawaii, and Theresa (Cody) Freeman of Battle Creek; ten grandchildren, Haley, Ava, Ella, Elijah, Zoey, Oakley, Adeline, Kai, Ethan, and Eliot; a brother, Ed (Carol); three sisters, Linda (Russ), Brenda (Pat), and Ronda (Rick); several nieces & nephews; and his best friend of more than 45 years, Scott Canfield. Martin was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Whiting.
Martin truly had a servant's heart and was a longtime & active member of the First Wesleyan Church, Battle Creek (now Woodland Church) where he faithfully served as a lighting & sound tech. "Our MacGyver", Martin could fix anything and was an amazing tile layer. He was also a very talented floral designer, and together with Ruth, they created many beautiful floral pieces as part of their "fun jobs" side job business. Martin truly loved life and most of all enjoyed being with his family.
The family will receive friends 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17th at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. A Celebration of Martin's Life service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 18th at the Woodland Church, 14425 South Helmer Road, Battle Creek. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Cancer Care Center at Bronson Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Martin may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019