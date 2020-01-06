|
Mary "Jean" Borrowdale
Battle Creek - Mary Jean Borrowdale, 98, of Battle Creek, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. She was born October 20, 1921 in Battle Creek, the daughter of Olaf and Ethel (Stephan) Andersen. Jean met her future husband, Robert James Borrowdale, while attending a pre-nursing course at Andrews University in Berrien Springs, MI. The two married in Glendale, CA in 1946 after she finished her nursing course and he was discharged from the Army after WWII. Jean continued her nursing career for over 40 years and was an active member of the Battle Creek Seventh-day Tabernacle while living in Battle Creek.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Dr. Robert (Bita) Borrowdale and Dr. Gregory (Anita) Borrowdale; five grandchildren; one great granddaughter; sister, Phyllis Nay; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Sunday, January 12th from 2:00-4:00 PM. Committal services will be held on Monday, January 13th at 10:00 AM at the Fort Custer National Cemetery. Burial will follow at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to The Oaks at Northpointe Woods. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269) 965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020