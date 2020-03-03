|
Mary Brandli
Battle Creek - Mary Beth Brandli, age 70, of Delton passed away Sunday afternoon, February 16, 2020 at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born in Battle Creek on April 24, 1949, the daughter of Philip M. and Mary Elizabeth (Rowden) Colles. She worked as a nurse at various hospitals for more than 49 years, including Lakeview General, Pennock, Leila, and Community (Bronson Battle Creek) Hospitals.
Mary married Terry Lee Brandli in Delton on May 1, 1976; he survives. She is also survived by her sons, Gregory (Karen) Yeomans of Pennsylvania and Thor (Jessica) Brandli of Delton; grandchildren, Allison and Jillian Brandli, Ashley (Jeff) Santos, and Makayla Wahle; a sister, Nancy Jones of Bellevue; nephews, Gary Colles and Alan Lee Jones; and nieces, Debra McDaniel and Donna Postma. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James Yeomans; brother, Gordon Colles; nieces, Linda Colles and Denise Jones; and great-nephew (son to Denise), Tony Smitherman.
Mary was a wonderful, even tempered, people person who loved nature, scenic drives, and peace & quiet. She also enjoyed their dogs, raising birds and helping at Thor & Jessica's bait and tackle store after retirement. Family was everything to Mary and after retirement she particularly loved spending time with her granddaughters and taking them to their various events. She and Terry became members of the Delton Seventh-day Adventist Church and she participated in the Women's Bible Study group.
At Mary's request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials directed to the Delton Seventh-day Adventist Church, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Mary may be placed at ww.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020