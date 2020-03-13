|
|
Mary E. Coulson
Union City - Mary Ellen Coulson, 82, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020, also at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Mary was born on June 3, 1937 in Pittsford Township, Hillsdale County, MI to Alger "Pete" and Marian (Burger) Spangler. She graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1955 and married James Carey, but the union ended in divorce. Mary worked as a bank teller at Michigan National Bank and Southern Michigan Bank & Trust, before serving as a bookkeeper with GHS Strings in Battle Creek for 21 years, retiring in 2001.
In 1977, Mary married Victor Coulson, who preceded her in death in 2019, following 42 years of marriage. They were members of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Union City, where she was a Eucharistic minister and belonged to the Ladies' Guild. Mary was a gracious, loving and caring woman who possessed a strong will. She enjoyed traveling, camping and riding motorcycles. She also liked being at home and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children, Belinda (Patrick) Hammond of Kansas City, MO and Russell (Julie) Carey of Bluffton, SC; step-children Cindy (Bill) Hanner of Battle Creek, Vicky (Doug) Vance of Baton Rouge, LA and Elaine (Steve) Cunningham of Albion; grandchildren, Candice McFather, Travis Hammond, Tyler Hammond, Heather Fanning, Derek Carey, Amber Mallernee, Chantelle Carey, Nicholas Carey, Kayla Carey, Brittany Carey, Skylar Parish, Mike Hanner, Matt Coulson and Scott Hanner; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty Sanford of Coldwater and Roberta (Dennis) Barr of Albion.
In addition to her husband, Victor, Mary was preceded in death by a son, John Carey (2015); step-son, Tom Coulson; and her brothers, Ted Spangler, Gary Spangler and Tom Spangler.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Rose Arbor Hospice Residence, 5473 Croyden Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49009.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020