Services
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 965-5145
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eileen Mau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Eileen Mau Obituary
Mary Eileen Mau

Battle Creek - Mary Eileen Mau, 90, of Battle Creek, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Laurels of Galesburg in Galesburg, MI. Visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service with the funeral to immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Emmett Township, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to the . Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now