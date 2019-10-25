|
|
Mary Eileen Mau
Battle Creek - Mary Eileen Mau, 90, of Battle Creek, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Laurels of Galesburg in Galesburg, MI. Visitation will be held Monday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service with the funeral to immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Burial will be at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Emmett Township, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to the . Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019