Milford - Mary "Betsy" Erickson, 79, of Milford MI, formerly of Battle Creek MI, died on July 10, 2019. Betsy was born October 24, 1939 in Monroe MI. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Herb of almost 59 years, her parents Howard and Betty Stoner, and her brothers Howard "Bud" and Paul Stoner. She is survived by her children Eric (Ann Marie) Erickson, Mary Bonilla, Lisa (Bill) Hayhow, grandchildren Brian, David (Erin), Matt (Sarah), Phillip, Waldis, Yeremis, Zachary, Megan, great grandchildren Ryan and William and sisters Sandra Norman and Margaret (Larry) Maddux. Betsy loved life, her family, friends, quilting, knitting and cooking amazing food for those she loved. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A funeral mass will be held on July 19 at 11:00 am with a 10:30 am visitation prior to the mass and luncheon after at St Mary, Our Lady of the Snows in Milford MI. Betsy will have a private burial. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's at stjude.org.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 14, 2019