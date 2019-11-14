|
|
Mary Garratt
Battle Creek - Mary Louise Garratt, 64, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. She was born on March 21, 1955, the daughter of John Robert and Rose Marie (Connelly) Garratt.
Mary graduated from Pennfield High School in 1973. She retired from R+L Carriers, she drove many years and miles as a semi-truck driver.
Mary is survived by her Brother, Michael (Susan) Garratt; Sister, Patricia Garratt; Nephews, Brady and Kyle Garratt; Best Friends, Denise Willbur, Sheila Hanker, Mary Nulf and Special Friend, Gary. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary had a passion for baking and cooking for anyone that needed it. She loved spending time with her best friends and family, laughing and making memories with them. She will greatly be missed by those that knew and loved her.
A celebration of life luncheon will be held at the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan in memory of Mary.
Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800. www.baxterfuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019