Mary Jane (Sargent) Aubuchon
Manhattan Beach, CA - Mary Jane (Sargent) Aubuchon, passed away at her daughter's home in Manhattan Beach, CA on September 8, 2020. She was 92.
"MJ", as she was known to family and friends, was born on May 9, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri. The youngest of four children, she was the daughter of Roy and Rosalie (Garcia) Sargent. She attended Rosati-Kain High School then transferred and graduated from St. Mark's High School in St. Louis, MO. Whenever her children would ask her where she went to college she would always say, "I graduated with honors from the "University of Hard Knocks."
After high school, she worked in retail, enjoyed window design and was a hat and hand model. She also worked as a bookkeeper for Carter Carburetor. Mary Jane had many talents. She was an excellent seamstress and had the ability to fix anything from plumbing to mechanical and electrical devices.
On August 27, 1948, Mary Jane Sargent married her favorite dance partner, John Robert Aubuchon. His military service and professional career with the Kellogg Company took them to St. Louis, MO; Austin, TX; back to St. Louis, MO; Vincennes, IN; Evansville, IN; Champaign, IL; Worthington, OH; Battle Creek, MI; and Naples, Fl where they retired.
By 1964, the family, more like an "army," grew to include seven children. MJ's most challenging time during all these career moves for JR, was becoming the mother of seven children and relocating frequently. New locations meant new trials and tribulations for the growing family. It's fitting her maiden name was Sargent! She was a spark plug and knew how to get the job done! She loved unconditionally but always reminded one of consequences. She gave heartfelt, honest advice to her children and grandchildren, along with a religious perspective and a dash of humor.
Throughout JR's and MJ's retirement, they attended daily Mass and volunteered for St. Agnes Church in Naples, Fl. and previously for Hospice in Battle Creek, MI.
Mary Jane is survived by her children: Renee (Rudy) Ramos, Denise (Brad) Evans, Michelle (Dave) Gilmore, Leslie Avery, Kevin (Donna) Aubuchon, Danielle Kithcart; Tom Aubuchon.
She was the cherished "Nana" of twenty-one grandchildren: Jackie, Erin, Greg, Lindsey, Morgan, Taylor, Suzanne, Eric, Kellen, Bryan, Blake, Jessica, Austin, Alex, Maddie, Rachel, Sean, Bobby, John, Erika, and Jack. Seventeen great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and JR's sister, Darlene (Jerry) Bilyk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Aubuchon, her parents, Roy and Rosalie Sargent, and her siblings, Roy Sargent, Hilda Homann, and Winifred (Petty) Fernandez, nieces Tina and Rosalie Fernandez, great grandchild Bennett Gilmore.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes Church on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:30 am, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34120.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Torrance Memorial Hospice, Torrance, CA, Hospice, Naples FL or Hospice, Battle Creek, MI .
The Aubuchon family appreciates your prayers and friendship.