Mary Jo Harmon
Augusta - Mary Jo Harmon, 85, died peacefully Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her childhood home in Augusta Michigan. She was born June 11, 1935 in Delton, Michigan, the daughter of James B. and Sarah L. (Olin) Allen. Mary Jo attended W.K. Kellogg High School in Hickory Corners, MI graduating in 1953. She went on to earn a master's degree in Education from Michigan State University in 1958 and after graduation married her high school sweetheart, Jerry A. Harmon, on March 22, 1958. From 1958 to 1961, she taught at East Lansing Middle School until leaving to focus on raising her three children Allen, Craig and Lynn; though she continued to serve the community as a substitute teacher for 47 years at both the Battle Creek and Gull Lake School districts. Long known for her positive outlook on life, Mary Jo never met a stranger she couldn't engage in conversation and never sat still. Her life was filled with activities, such as, gardening, knitting, sewing, playing golf, tennis, and canning. Mary Jo was a member of the Town Hall, Kiwanis Club of Battle Creek, and a lifelong member of First Congregational Church of Battle Creek; and although she was never invited to join the church choir, she was very active in Women's Fellowship and children's ministries. Retirement only added to Mary Jo's activities with spur-of-the-moment sleepovers with grandkids and vacations in the fifth wheel. She was infamous for turning everything she cooked into a "casserole;" speaking her mind in any situation, her frequent use of the phrase "Good God Gurty,", and her handcrafted Christmas stockings for every family member, which will be cherished for years to come. Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Jerry A. Harmon, son Craig (Wendy) S. Harmon, daughter Lynn (Michelle) M. Harmon, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, J. Allen Harmon II, in 2015. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a graveside service will be held later this year. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.henryfuneralhome.org