|
|
Mary L. Powell
Battle Creek - Mary L. Powell, age 90, of Battle Creek, passed away on March 24, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1928 in Royal Oak, Michigan, the daughter of Daniel and Maude (Newton) Gillies. Mary was a graduate of St. Philip High School. She moved to Battle Creek from Bellevue, Michigan in 1988, where she was a homemaker. Prior to moving to Bellevue, Mary and her husband, Verlin were foster parents at the St. Louis Baptist Children's Home in St. Louis, Michigan. Mary was a member at Central Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking, and helping her husband with the animals on their family's farm in Bellevue. She was united in marriage in 1948 to Verlin Powell, he preceded her in death on January 26, 1994. Also preceding her in death are sons; David and Gary Powell, Raymond Stanley, Tom DuPree, sister; Hazel Zuber, Helen Hueckle, brothers; Jack and Richard Gillies. Surviving are her children; Norma (Al) Augustine of Battle Creek, Kathleen (Roger) Albright of Sherwood, MI., Barbara (Steve) Dolph of Bellevue, MI., Ruthann (Michael) DiGeorge of Smithfield, VA., Charles (Bertha) DuPree of Battle Creek, sister; Joyce Fisk of Holland, MI., twenty-six grandchildren and thirty-six great grandchildren. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Chapel, Rev. Gordon Pippin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019