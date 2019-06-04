|
|
Mary Lee Swanson
Battle Creek - Mary Lee Swanson, 78, of Battle Creek, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born January 20, 1941, in Livingston, TN the daughter of Dewey and Lucy (Dishman) Hill. Mary retired from Laurels of Bedford after 20 plus years of service. She was an avid reader until her eyesight started failing, so she moved on to audio books. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting with friends. She was an amazing grandma, making sure her grandchildren had everything they needed and more. Mary loved to sit outside and soak up the sun. She was a very generous, honest, and kind hearted person and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Tamera (Ron) Ambroso; grandchildren, Rachael Ambroso, Jared (Salinda Waterson) Ambroso, and Daniel Hill; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Darwin "Jay" Hill; and siblings, Wanda Gamber, Joel Hill, and Stanley B. Hill.
Visitation will be held at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens Chapel on Wednesday, June 5th from 1:30-2:30 PM with funeral services to immediately follow at 2:30 PM. Burial will be at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Battle Creek, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made to Eversight www.eversightvision.org. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 4, 2019