Mary M. Clark
Battle Creek - Mary M. Clark, age 92, of Battle Creek, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. She was born in Battle Creek on October 31, 1927, the daughter of Bertram and Alma (Crockett) King. Early in life she and her parents moved to Evanston, Illinois and later to Davenport, Iowa. Due to her father's illness they moved to Blissfield, Michigan where she graduated from Blissfield High School. She graduated from Michigan State University receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Mary returned to Battle Creek to teach school at Southwestern Junior High and later at Lakeview High School for eighteen years.
Mary married Wayne B. Clark on July 29, 1950 at the Blissfield United Methodist Church. Mary and Wayne recently celebrated their seventieth wedding anniversary. When her children were young, she kept the family together by following where her husband's work took them and as a result lived in Memphis, Tennessee, and Omaha, Nebraska for several years. After retirement from teaching she enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motor home, spending some winter months in Florida and summers in Ludington, Michigan. Her hobbies included counted cross-stitching and playing bridge with her friends. Mary was a member of the Michigan Association of Retired School Teachers and Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, Wayne; her children, Keith (Margaret) Clark, Ken (Robin) Clark, and M. Carol (Jerome) Volesky; and four grandchildren, Allison Clark, Jill (Matthew) Boehmer, Mary Volesky, and John Volesky.
Funeral services for the family will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Battle Creek. Donations in her memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association
or Chapel Hill United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family and/or favorite memories of Mary may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
