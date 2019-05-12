|
|
Maureen A. Jenkins
Battle Creek - Maureen A. Jenkins, age 94 of Battle Creek, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home. She was born August 19, 1924 in Lansing, Michigan the daughter of Milo P. and Arloie Edith (Lane) Daly. Mrs. Jenkins was a 1942 graduate of Bellevue High School, was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions and made the best sugar cookies. On September 1, 1942 she was married to Arthur Kenneth Jenkins and he preceded her in death on October 27, 1987. She was also preceded by her parents, a brother Maurice Daly and a sister Phyllis Ball. Maureen is survived by her daughter Susan A. Campbell of Bedford; two grandchildren: Clint (Lois) Campbell and Maureen E. Campbell; one great-grandson Jacob B. Campbell; her sister Beverly Wood of Albion and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Tuesday May 14, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with her niece Sharon Haefele officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the or St. Jerome Catholic Church. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 12, 2019