Battle Creek - Maximilian "Max" Stark, 89, died peacefully at his home in Battle Creek with his family at his side on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Max was born the third of seven children on March 18, 1931 in Dattenhausen, Germany to Josef and Maria (Guffler) Stark.



Max apprenticed as a baker and pastry chef and worked throughout Germany. He emigrated to America in1952. Working his trade in Chicago, Max grew Schmitt Bakeries from a single store to over 40 stores and became its' Executive Vice President. Seeking a better life, Max moved his growing family to Battle Creek in 1969. While baking and decorating cakes for Allman's Bakery, Max attended the University of Michigan, earning his Real Estate Certification. As a Broker, Max owned and operated Pro-Star Realty. He excelled at helping people find their new home. Max expanded into building and managing both residential and commercial properties prior to semi-retiring in 1987.



Max met his future wife on a trip to Canada at Christmas to visit a friend from Germany who has also emigrated, who had a sister; Gertrude "Trudy" Kronthaler. They were married on August 20, 1955. Together, Max and Trudy raised five children and would have celebrated 65 years of marriage in a few weeks.



Surviving are Trudy, one daughter: Eleonor M. Stark of Battle Creek; four sons: Hans P. (Alicia) Stark, Anton M. (Sheryl) Stark and Kurt H. (April) Stark all of Battle Creek, and Martin G. (Kimberly) Stark of Lumberton, NC; 14 grandchildren: Nicole (Ben) Bruinekool, Sarah (Scott) Arendt, Erica (Dan) Coci, Valerie (Brandon) Gandy, Kaitlin (Tony) Stark-Wilson, Ryan, Allison, Maria, Alexander, Viktor, Tetyana, Josef, Collin, and Tomas Stark; 8 great-grandchildren; brothers, Martin (Erika) Stark of Williamston, MI; Sister, Maria Mielimonka; Brothers Josef Stark; Herman (Doris) Stark all of Germany and sister-in-law Viktoria Stark of Lombard, IL, as well as many nieces and nephews. Max was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Anton and Erwin; brother-in-law Helmut Mielimonka and sisters-in-law Irmgard Stark and Centa Stark.



Max was a 51 year member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served as an usher, reader, Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharistic to shut-ins. Over the years he was on the St Joseph Church Parish Council, Knights of Columbus, German-American Club of Kalamazoo and the Calhoun County Crisis Pregnancy Center. Max was a volunteer at Lifespan Good Samaritan Hospice Residence for over 20 years, earning the President's Team Award in 2016. He also volunteered for many years at Red Cross Blood Drives and was a Tri-founder and board member of the Calhoun County Crisis Pregnancy Center.



In honor of his 80th birthday, Max was presented an Apostolic Blessing from then Pope Benedict XVI. Max shared his many talents, helping family and friends on their projects. In retirement, Max enjoyed fishing on Lake Michigan; and family visits with his Children, Grandchildren and great-Grandchildren. Max took great pride in tending to and maintaining the beautiful gardens that he and Trudy planted each year at the family home on Goguac Lake.



Friends will be received at the Farley-Estes & Dowdle Funeral Home 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, where The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Christopher Ankley at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Committal and interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial contributions be made in Max's memory to: Battle Creek Area Catholic Schools Tuition Assistance Program (63 N 24th, Battle Creek, MI 49015); Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan (222 N Kalamazoo Mall #100, Kalamazoo, MI 49007); or Right to Life of Michigan (PO Box 901, Grand Rapids, MI 49509).









