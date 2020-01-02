|
Maxine L. Baker
Battle Creek - Died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Maxine was born on January 16, 1937, in Lacey, MI, the daughter of Barney Ray and Elsie Lillian (Hamner) Williams. She had been a lifelong resident of the area graduating from Battle Creek Central High School. Maxine was employed at Transamerica Insurance until her retirement. She later worked at the Charitable Union and was part of the Grandparent Program. She was a loving mother and grandmother who adored her grandsons. Surviving are her children, Dianna (Jim) Kaplinski of Holdrege, NE, Lauren (Greg) Bonnes of Kalamazoo, MI; grandsons, John, Daniel and Thomas Kaplinski; a brother, Ronald Williams of Lacey, MI; sisters, Gertrude Provost of Tampa, FL, and Marion Connelly of Denison, TX; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mildred Sullivan. In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and a private family graveside was held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry funeral home. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020