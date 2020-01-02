Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine L. Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine L. Baker Obituary
Maxine L. Baker

Battle Creek - Died on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Maxine was born on January 16, 1937, in Lacey, MI, the daughter of Barney Ray and Elsie Lillian (Hamner) Williams. She had been a lifelong resident of the area graduating from Battle Creek Central High School. Maxine was employed at Transamerica Insurance until her retirement. She later worked at the Charitable Union and was part of the Grandparent Program. She was a loving mother and grandmother who adored her grandsons. Surviving are her children, Dianna (Jim) Kaplinski of Holdrege, NE, Lauren (Greg) Bonnes of Kalamazoo, MI; grandsons, John, Daniel and Thomas Kaplinski; a brother, Ronald Williams of Lacey, MI; sisters, Gertrude Provost of Tampa, FL, and Marion Connelly of Denison, TX; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mildred Sullivan. In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place and a private family graveside was held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry funeral home. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -