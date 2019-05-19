Maxine Marie (Troub) Rudd Ayres



Battle Creek - Maxine Marie Ayres, 94, of Battle Creek, Michigan passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Living Center in Hastings, Michigan on Sunday, May 5, 2019.



She was born August 23, 1924 in Middleton, Michigan the daughter of Harry and Eva (Wiles) Troub. She was a 1942 graduate of Carson City High School. Maxine lived in Middleton until 1947 when she moved to Battle Creek. Maxine was employed at the Kellogg Company for 34 years, retiring in 1987.



Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Marley Ayres, a longtime friend, Kenneth Duckham, and a brother Howard Troub. Surviving are two sons, Terry G. (Vi) Rudd of Englewood, Florida, Gary H. (Sandy) Rudd of East Leroy, Michigan; five grandchildren Tom Rudd, Mark (Liane) Rudd, Brian Rudd, Meredith (David) Wright, Gary (Heather) Rudd II; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister Bonnie (Dee) Cooper of St Johns, Michigan and several nieces and nephews and their families.



Maxine was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Kellogg 25 Year Club. She loved her family. Family always came first. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, cooking and watching the Detroit Tigers.



A graveside service will be held at Hicks Cemetery in Pennfield Township. The service will be officiated by Pastor Thomas C. Townsend on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or The .



Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages and or favorite memories of Maxine may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary