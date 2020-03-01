|
|
Maxine V. Saunders
Battle Creek - Maxine V. Saunders, 97, of Battle Creek passed away on February 27, 2020 at The Oaks with her family by her side.
Born June 6, 1922 in Freed, West Virginia she was born to the late Gilbert and Mabel (Ayers) Haddox.
After graduating from Grantsville High School in West Virginia, Maxine moved to Michigan where she worked for many years and eventually retired from Hasting Manufacturing Company. She also enjoyed playing bingo, conquering jigsaw puzzles, and she bowled on a league for many years. Maxine also enjoyed the time she spent in Florida after retirement.
Maxine is preceded in passing by her parents, Gilbert and Mabel Haddox, her brothers; Carl, Ralph, and Morgan, and her sisters; June, Garnet, Greye, and her granddaughter, Ranelle.
She will be missed by her children; Doris Massey of Monroeville, Ohio, Charles (Judy) Saunders and David Saunders both of Battle Creek. She also leaves to cherish her memory seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a host of great-great grandchildren.
Services to honor Maxine will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12 noon, with a time of visitation one hour prior at 11 a.m. at New Hope Apostolic, 6922 E Drive North, Battle Creek, Michigan, 49014. A committal service will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in honor of Maxine have been asked to chose a .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Niles, Michigan.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020