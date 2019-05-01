|
|
Michael A. "Moonie" Moon
Bellevue - Michael A. "Moonie" Moon, age 68, of Bellevue passed away suddenly on April 29, 2019. The Memorial Service to celebrate Moonie's life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 11:30 a.m. at the Baseline United Methodist Church, Battle Creek. Moonie's family will greet friends on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the service time at the church. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 1, 2019