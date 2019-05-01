Services
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Baseline United Methodist Church
9617 Baseline Rd.
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Baseline United Methodist Church
9617 Baseline Rd.
Battle Creek, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Moon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. "Moonie" Moon


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael A. "Moonie" Moon Obituary
Michael A. "Moonie" Moon

Bellevue - Michael A. "Moonie" Moon, age 68, of Bellevue passed away suddenly on April 29, 2019. The Memorial Service to celebrate Moonie's life will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 11:30 a.m. at the Baseline United Methodist Church, Battle Creek. Moonie's family will greet friends on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the service time at the church. Arrangements by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
Download Now