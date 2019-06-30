|
Michael Alidor Campbell, Sr.
Dowling - Michael Alidor Campbell, Sr., age 76, of Dowling, MI passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Battle Creek, MI.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service from 4 until 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11 AM at Our Lady of Great Oak Catholic Church, 6547 Lacey Road in Lacey. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church. There will be a luncheon following the Mass and burial of cremains later for the family at Union Cemetery. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 30, 2019