Michael High
Battle Creek - Michael William High, 70, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bronson Battle Creek. He was born on June 23, 1950, the son of Harvey High and Irma (Fosdick) High.
Mike honorably and proudly served in the United States Navy. He retired from Post Cereal after 30 years of dedicated service. Mike was a member of the Polish National Alliance #2416, and adopted a green space that he turned into a park, and always made sure it was well taken care of.
Mike is survived by his Wife, Beverly A. (Wyatt) High; Children, Michelle (Eric) Nelson of Huntington Beach, CA, Justin (Sara) High, Jennifer (Bryan) Wyatt, Susan (Kendra) Sullivan, Frank (Emily) Sullivan, all of Battle Creek, MI; Grandchildren, Tyler, Conner, Brayden, Hailey, Noah, Camron; Siblings, Burget High, Judy Wright, Jim High; Best Friends, Leo and Nancy Palmer, (Dad) Del and Kay Looper. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Siblings, Phyllis McAllister, Richard High, Tom High and Nephew, Benny.
He liked to go golfing, bowling, camping, and traveling across the United States with his family. He especially loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, along with always making sure he walked his dogs rain or shine. He will be remembered by his family and many others for his contagious laughter and his infectious smile.
Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 pm.
Memorial services will take place at the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, starting at 1:00 pm.
Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800. www.baxterfuneral.com