Michael Lee Tompkins
Delton - Michael Lee Tompkins, age 70 of Delton, passed away on October 14, 2020. Michael was born on January 1, 1950, the son of Raymond and Arlene (Garrett) Tompkins. He was a 1968 graduate of Springfield High School. Michael worked at Cello-Foil and Cricket Publishing in Battle Creek. He enjoyed coin collecting. Michael was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister Elaine and Mike Bubnas, brother Tom and JoAnn Tompkins, niece Kimberly Clavier, nephew Paul Tompkins whom he shared a special relationship with, great-nephew Kian Tompkins, and great-niece Kathryn Clavier. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Girrbach Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence,
.