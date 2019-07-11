|
Michael R. "Mike" Clayborn
Marshall, MI - Mike, age 72, died Monday afternoon, July 8, 2019, at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall following a brief illness.
The service to celebrate Mike's life will be held on Saturday, July 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 101 E. Mansion Street in Marshall. His family will greet friends at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Oakridge Cemetery, Marshall. Family and friends will continue Mike's life celebration with a time of fellowship and a luncheon at the Marshall Moose Lodge # 676 immediately following the committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mike's honor may be directed to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek, is assisting Mike's family.
Personal messages and/or favorite memories of Mike may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 11, 2019