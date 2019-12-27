|
Battle Creek - Michael W. Willbur, age 78, of Battle Creek, passed away on December 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 7, 1941 in Battle Creek, the son of Warren and Venna (Hughes) Willbur. Michael graduated from Pennfield High School in 1960. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Post Cereals for thirty-six years retiring in 1997. Michael enjoyed playing cards, hunting, riding motorcycles, spending time in Crystal River, Florida with his brother, and especially mowing and tending the yard. Those that knew Michael will remember his playfulness and being a big kid at heart. Michael was united in marriage in 1963 to Judith, she preceded him in death in 2019. Also preceding him in death are his parents, brother; Lyle Willbur, sisters; Joanne Bain, Suzie Wilson, and a brother and sister; Richard and Sally who died in infancy. Surviving are his daughter; Nicole (Jeff) Willbur of Indiana, sisters; Sharon (Bruce) Bates, Carol Matthews, brothers; Martin (Judith) Willbur, and Robin (Earlene) Willbur. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment with military honors will follow at Hicks Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
