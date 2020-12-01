Mildred "Milli" Hiday
Albion - Mildred (Milli) Ann Hiday (Struewing) of Albion and Burlington passed away on November 23, 2020. Milli was born on June 1, 1938 to Arthur and Mildred Struewing. She grew up in Milton Indiana and graduated from Milton High School. On June 7 1958, Milli married her high school sweetheart, Franklin Hiday, and they were married for 59 years until Franks passing in 2017.
Milli and Frank moved to Albion Michigan in 1965 with their 2 children, Daniel and Jeanne. Milli worked as the school secretary at St. Johns school for over 10 years where she developed many treasured friendships of parents, students, and co-workers. After resigning in 1984 she became a local business owner of a salon called Sunsations.
Milli loved to travel. Her family spent many summers traveling and camping around the U.S. when her children were younger, and later Milli and Frank continued to take special trips out west, up north, and to Lake Michigan with their children and grandchildren.
Milli's greatest love was for her children, grandchildren, and in her later years, her 10 great-grandchildren. She and Frank spent a great amount of time throughout their lives traveling for their children and grandchildren to ball games, dance competitions, graduations, and special events. She also made sure that her family spent every summer vacationing at "The Lake" where lasting memories were made for over 30 years.
Milli was a kind and loving woman and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving are her son, Dan (Holly) Hiday of Burlington, MI, daughter, Jeanne (Andrew) Petty of Auburn Hills, MI, grandchildren, Alexander (Lillian) Hiday, Adam (Becky) Hiday, Aaron (Hillary) Hiday, all of the Burlington area; Kayla (Tanner) Havens, of Royal Oak, MI, Andrew Petty and Lukas Petty, of Auburn Hills, MI; Great grandchildren Josie, Brooklyn, and Sophie Hiday, Chloe, Christian, and Cole Hiday, Colton and Benjamin Hiday, Weston and Zealand Havens. Also surviving, are a sister, Ruth Sweetwood and Patsy Struewing, both of Milton, IN and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, December 10th from 5-7PM with a Rosary service at 7:15PM at J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home, 811 Finley Dr., Albion and on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10:00am -11:00am at St. John Catholic Church, 1020 Irwin Avenue, Albion, Michigan 49224. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00am with Father Joe Gray officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's Catholic Church or St. Jude Research Children's Hospital
