Mildred Maxine (Bowles) Tobias
Battle Creek - Mildred Tobias age 94 of Battle Creek passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020, reuniting with those she loved so much, who have gone before her. Mildred was born November 13, 1925 in East Leroy, MI the daughter of William and Lilian (Hoeflin) Bowles.
A memorial service is planned for outdoors in the parking lot at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The "Drive Around Service" will be a visitation time for the family from 1:00 until 2:00 PM where friends and family can come in the entrance off M-37 into the parking lot and drive around. The family is most concerned about keeping everyone a safe distance away from each other during this Coronavirus situation and still would like to celebrate Mildred's life. With these thoughts in mind, we are asking well-wishers to stay in their cars but sign a special card provided by the funeral home that they were in attendance. If people want to hear the eulogy from Pastor John Grafton it will be broadcast into the parking lot.
The family will display the urn and floral displays. The family would appreciate contributions to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan, 2500 Watkins Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015.
There will be a private inurnment at Leroy Congregational Cemetery in Leroy Township. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. www.bachmanhebble.com 269-965-5145
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2020