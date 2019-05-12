Milford Joseph Anguilm



Battle Creek - Milford, age 94, died Thursday morning, May 2, 2019 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence of Battle Creek, following a brief illness.



Born on July 25, 1924 in Rexton, MI, the son of William and Cora (Arnold) Anguilm. He was a 1942 graduate of Rudyard (MI) High School and moved to the Battle Creek area from Rexton in 1957.



Milford was united in marriage to the former Kathryn J. "Kay" Foster on July 26, 1947, who sadly preceded him in death on April 30, 1993. Milford retired in 1984 after 38 years of faithful service with the Grand Trunk Railroad as a Loss and Damage Prevention Officer; was a member of its Recreation Association and its Retirees. He served as Vice-President, President and was most recently honored for his 62 years of service on the Board of Directors for the Grand Trunk Railroad Credit Union. Milford was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Battle Creek. He enjoyed golfing, music, dancing, fishing, traveling, spending time with his family and visiting Rexton in the U.P.



He was also preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.



The Graveside Service to celebrate Milford's life will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 a.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery, Battle Creek. Memorial contributions in Milford's honor may be directed to the Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, 5470 Glenn Cross Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015. The Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Battle Creek is assisting Milford's family.



Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 12, 2019